Brinson Paolini hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Paolini finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tom Hoge, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Paolini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Paolini to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Paolini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Paolini to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Paolini had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paolini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Paolini's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paolini to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the fairway bunker, Paolini hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Paolini to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Paolini's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.