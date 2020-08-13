-
-
Brice Garnett putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brice Garnett hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 30th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Brice Garnett got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brice Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Garnett's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Garnett had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Garnett hit his 170 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.