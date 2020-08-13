-
Brian Stuard finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 37th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Billy Horschel, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a 311 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Stuard's 121 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
