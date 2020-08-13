In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Brian Harman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Wesley Bryan and Roger Sloan; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; and Tom Hoge, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Bud Cauley, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Brian Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Harman's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Harman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Harman's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.