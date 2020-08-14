Brian Gay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Gay had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Gay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

Gay tee shot went 224 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 1 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Gay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gay to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Gay suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gay at 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 over for the round.