-
-
Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Brendon Todd jars 18-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd sinks an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 16th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a 279 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Todd had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Todd hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.