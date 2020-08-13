Brandt Snedeker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Brandt Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Brandt Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Snedeker had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Snedeker hit an approach shot from 239 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.