Brandon Hagy shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Hagy sinks a 26-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Brandon Hagy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hagy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hagy's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
