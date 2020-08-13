Branden Grace hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 90th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Nate Lashley, Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Grace had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Grace's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Grace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Grace chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Grace hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Grace to even for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Grace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.