Bo Van Pelt putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Bo Van Pelt makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 125th at 2 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Harris English, Ryan Brehm, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, Bo Hoag, Scott Brown, Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Nate Lashley, Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Bo Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Van Pelt's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Van Pelt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Van Pelt at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Van Pelt had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
