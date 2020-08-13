  • Bo Van Pelt putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Bo Van Pelt makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Van Pelt birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Bo Van Pelt makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.