Bo Hoag putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Bo Hoag hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Bo Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hoag's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoag had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
