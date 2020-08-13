In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his round tied for 3rd at 4 under with Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, and Bud Cauley; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; and Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Billy Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Billy Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Horschel's 83 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Horschel hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Horschel hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 4 under for the round.