Bill Haas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 125th at 2 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Haas's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Haas had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.