-
-
Ben Taylor shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Ben Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 122nd at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman, Wesley Bryan, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tom Hoge, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Bud Cauley, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.