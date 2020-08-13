-
Ben Martin shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Ben Martin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under, Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.
