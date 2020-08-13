-
-
Beau Hossler finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Hossler's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hossler his third shot went 213 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Hossler to 2 over for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.