Austin Cook shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Cook hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Cook got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Cook's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
