-
-
Arjun Atwal putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Arjun Atwal hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Atwal finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Arjun Atwal chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Arjun Atwal to 2 under for the round.
Atwal got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Atwal's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Atwal had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Atwal to 4 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Atwal had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Atwal to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.