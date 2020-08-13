-
-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Nate Lashley, Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.
Lahiri hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.