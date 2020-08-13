-
-
Andrew Landry putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Andrew Landry got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Andrew Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Landry chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Landry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Landry's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Landry had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Landry's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.