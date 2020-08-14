In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Akshay Bhatia hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bhatia finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Bhatia chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Bhatia hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Bhatia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Bhatia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Bhatia chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bhatia to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bhatia hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Bhatia to 2 under for the round.

Bhatia hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 69-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bhatia to 3 under for the round.