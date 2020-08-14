  • Akshay Bhatia shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • Prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Akshay Bhatia talks about how Phil Mickelson’s advice has impacted his wedge play on the PGA TOUR.
    Interviews

    Akshay Bhatia on Phil Mickelson being a mentor

    Prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Akshay Bhatia talks about how Phil Mickelson’s advice has impacted his wedge play on the PGA TOUR.