In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Schenk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 6th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Billy Horschel, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Adam Schenk got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Schenk's 159 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Schenk hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Schenk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Schenk at 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.