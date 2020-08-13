Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Billy Horschel and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Long hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Long had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Long's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Long's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 31 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.