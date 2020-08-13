Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 41st at 2 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wise chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Wise had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Wise's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Wise chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 2 under for the round.