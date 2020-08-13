-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 132nd at 3 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Harris English, Ryan Brehm, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, Bo Hoag, Scott Brown, Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Nate Lashley, Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 6 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Baddeley had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Baddeley's 133 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 over for the round.
