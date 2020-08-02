-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Xander Schauffele makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Schauffele finished his round tied for 8th at 9 under; Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 12 under; Chez Reavie is in 3rd at 11 under; and Brendon Todd, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, and Tom Lewis are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Xander Schauffele had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
