Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Simpson finished his round tied for 12th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Webb Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Simpson hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Simpson had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Simpson's 169 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Simpson had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.