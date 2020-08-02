-
Viktor Hovland comes back from a rocky start in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his round tied for 61st at 3 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Viktor Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
