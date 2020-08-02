-
-
Victor Perez putts himself to an even-par final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Victor Perez sinks a 50-foot birdie on No. 11 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Victor Perez makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Victor Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round in 66th at 4 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Victor Perez his chip went 27 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Perez to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.