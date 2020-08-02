In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 69th at 7 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Hatton's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Hatton chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hatton to 3 over for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hatton hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th. This moved Hatton to 5 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Hatton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 1-foot for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hatton at 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hatton's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Hatton chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Hatton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.