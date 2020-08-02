-
Tyler Duncan shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 50th at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Tom Lewis are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
Duncan got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.
