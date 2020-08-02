-
Tony Finau shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau hit 5 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 65th at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Tom Lewis are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Finau got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.
Finau tee shot went 167 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Finau to 4 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 4 over for the round.
