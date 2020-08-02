Tommy Fleetwood hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Fleetwood had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Fleetwood's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Fleetwood's tee shot went 196 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Fleetwood had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Fleetwood's 189 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.