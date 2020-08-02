Tom Lewis hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 4th at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Lewis hit his 114 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lewis had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lewis's 129 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lewis hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.