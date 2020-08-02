-
Sungjae Im putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 2 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sungjae Im makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 3rd at 11 under; and Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Sungjae Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Im his second shot was a drop and his approach went 136 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Im got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Im to 3 over for the round.
