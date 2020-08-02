-
Sung Kang shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang birdies No. 14 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Daniel Berger, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tom Lewis, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kang had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Kang's tee shot went 164 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kang's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Kang hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.
