Shaun Norris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norris finished his round tied for 75th at 10 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Shaun Norris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shaun Norris to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norris had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norris to even for the round.

Norris got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norris to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Norris's 162 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norris to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Norris hit his 161 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norris to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Norris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norris to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Norris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norris to 1 under for the round.