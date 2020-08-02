-
Shane Lowry putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Shane Lowry hit 4 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his round tied for 7th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 11 under; and Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis, Chez Reavie, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Shane Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
