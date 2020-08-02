-
-
Sergio Garcia shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Sergio Garcia makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sergio Garcia hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Garcia got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Garcia's 177 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.