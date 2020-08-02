-
Sebastian Soderberg putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastian Soderberg nearly aces No. 8 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sebastian Soderberg nearly holes his 168-yard tee shot, landing his ball inside 1 foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 8th hole.
Sebastian Soderberg hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Soderberg finished his round in 77th at 11 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a 328 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Sebastian Soderberg chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sebastian Soderberg to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Soderberg had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Soderberg to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Soderberg had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Soderberg to 1 over for the round.
Soderberg got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Soderberg to 3 over for the round.
