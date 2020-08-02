In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round tied for 15th at 7 under; Brendon Todd, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 11 under; Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 10 under; and Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 9th at 8 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Scottie Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Scheffler hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

Scheffler's tee shot went 298 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scheffler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.