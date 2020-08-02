In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Palmer finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Ryan Palmer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Palmer's 197 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Palmer had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Palmer's 173 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Palmer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.