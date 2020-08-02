-
Rory McIlroy posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. McIlroy finished his round tied for 44th at 1 under Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Rory McIlroy had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, McIlroy missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McIlroy's 187 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
