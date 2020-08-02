Robert MacIntyre hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his round tied for 59th at 3 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, MacIntyre had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, MacIntyre hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, MacIntyre reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put MacIntyre at 2 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, MacIntyre chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 18th, MacIntyre's tee shot went 313 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 141 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved MacIntyre to even for the round.