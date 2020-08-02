-
Rickie Fowler putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler makes birdie on No. 3 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rickie Fowler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Tom Lewis, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Louis Oosthuizen, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Rickie Fowler's 102 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green fourth, Fowler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fowler hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
