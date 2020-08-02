-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
Round Recaps
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round in 78th at 15 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 second, Cabrera Bello's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 181 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Cabrera Bello's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.
