Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Phil Mickelson in the final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Mickelson finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, and Tom Lewis; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; and Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Louis Oosthuizen, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On the par-4 15th, Phil Mickelson's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Phil Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
