Paul Casey putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
Paul Casey hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his round tied for 67th at 5 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Paul Casey had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Casey's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Casey had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Casey chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Casey to 3 under for the round.
