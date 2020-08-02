-
-
Patrick Reed shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Patrick Reed sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Reed makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reed had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Reed at 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Reed chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Reed's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.