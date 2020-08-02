  • Patrick Reed shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Reed makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Reed makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.