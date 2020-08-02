-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Patrick Cantlay in the final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cantlay finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Patrick Cantlay's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Cantlay's tee shot went 300 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 140 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
